OPPOSITION COMMANDER LEAKS DETAILS OF RECONCILIATION AGREEMENT IN DARAA

The opposition forces active in Daraa province are currently working on a draft of reconciliation agreement enabling the local citizens to settle their status with the Syrian government.

According to a former commander of the Free Syrian Army Adham al Karrad, the document covers every category of those who would like to benefit from the settlement, including former Syrian military and civilians who joined the ranks of armed groups, activists, government employees, refugees and internally displaced people, members of work unions, humanitarian workers and medical personnel, media workers and others.

The draft gives the militants the opportunity to regain their legal rights in exchange for laying down their weapons. In turn, former military and government employees will be allowed to come back to their positions.

In addition to that, students who were forced to quit their studies will be able to resume their education.