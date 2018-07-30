INFIGHTING BETWEEN FACTIONS LEADS TO MUTUAL ABDUCTIONS SPREE IN ALEPPO

Armed opposition groups active in western and northern Aleppo province have proceeded to kidnap each other’s members in a new escalation of infighting.

According to local sources, militants of Jaysh al Islam who were evacuated to Aleppo from Eastern Ghouta have abducted a number of members of Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) as well as Islamic State terror group.

An audio recording of one of the abducted by Jaysh al Islam urging his acquaintance to hand himself in to the group was circulated on social media. The speaker says that his acquaintance is wanted “dead or alive” by Jaysh al Islam’s deputy commander Abu Qasi al Deirani.

Sources have also confirmed that the actions of Jaysh al Islam provoked a backlash from other groups, including HTS, whose militants started to detain members of Jaysh al Islam at checkpoints.