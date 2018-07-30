HUNDREDS RETURN TO VILLAGES OF DARAA LIBERATED BY THE SYRIAN ARMY

/ 2 hours ago July 30, 2018

01.jpg

Hundreds of civilians have returned to their homes in the villages of Daraa province that were liberated by the Syrian Arab Army.

Local sources reported that hundreds of families were able to safely return to the towns and villages of Nawa, Inkhil, Al Rafid and Ibtaa.

According to preliminary data, some 16 thousand families have already returned, Syrian media reported.

The government is expected to begin reconstruction of the liberated areas which are currently lacking public services, including water and electricity supply.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.