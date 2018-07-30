HUNDREDS RETURN TO VILLAGES OF DARAA LIBERATED BY THE SYRIAN ARMY

Hundreds of civilians have returned to their homes in the villages of Daraa province that were liberated by the Syrian Arab Army.

Local sources reported that hundreds of families were able to safely return to the towns and villages of Nawa, Inkhil, Al Rafid and Ibtaa.

According to preliminary data, some 16 thousand families have already returned, Syrian media reported.

The government is expected to begin reconstruction of the liberated areas which are currently lacking public services, including water and electricity supply.