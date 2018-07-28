US-LED COALITION CAPTURES THREE ISIS TERRORISTS IN A HELICOPTER DROP OPERATION

/ 4 hours ago July 28, 2018

01.jpg

Three ISIS members have been captured by the International Coalition servicemen who were dropped from a helicopter in a desert area of Hasakah province.

According to local sources, the coalition troops landed near Al Yarubiah village before storming one of the houses on the outskirts of the village and capturing three ISIS members.

Meanwhile in Deir Ezzor two civilians have been killed in a coalition air strike. Both Saleh al Khlif al Hassan and Fleih al Khlif have fallen victims to the strike, which targeted their house in Al Susa village.

