A civilian kidnapped by Jabhat Tahrir Souria (JTS) militants in Idlib province died under torture, local sources reported.

The body of Abdulkareem ibn Abdulhadi al Haj Ibrahim has been handed to his relatives a week after he was detained at a JTS checkpoint in Maarat al Numan.

The militants provided no reason for the arrest and no explanation for the death of the abducted despite clear signs of torture on his body.