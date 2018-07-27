US SENATOR CONDEMNS YPG FOR TURNING INTO A “REBELLIOUS ORGANIZATION”

Member of the US Senate from the state of Florida Marco Rubio voiced concern over the convergence between the Syrian government and Kurdish YPG units, the main US ally on the ground in Syria.

The YPG has become a “rebellious organization” and is developing relations with the Syrian government, Rubio added.

These developments constitute a serious problem for the Turkish authorities, who consider the YPG an affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and therefore a terrorist organization.

The Turkish concern is not ungrounded. Yesterday it was revealed that a Kurdish delegation headed by Ilham Ahmad, co-chairman of the executive committee of the Movement for a Democratic Society (TEV-DEM), arrived to Damascus to discuss handing over additional areas of Raqqa and Deir Ezzor to the Syrian government.

According to the reports, this move was initiated at a request from the US with the goal to relieve the pressure put by Turkey on Washington and its allies.

In turn, representative of TEV-DEM Kamal Akef has announced that the Kurdish authorities have sent letters to more that 15 international actors, including foreign ministries of European and Arab countries, to express readiness for negotiations with Damascus under international guarantees.

In other confirmation of a possible cooperation between the Kurdish administration and the Syrian government, TEV-DEM co-chairman Aldar Khalil announced that the Kurds are ready to participate in an offensive against the armed opposition groups in Idlib.