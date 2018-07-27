REFUGEES START LEAVING RUKBAN CAMP DUE TO DREADFUL CONDITIONS

Dozens of families have left Rukban refugees camp located in Homs province near the Syria-Turkey border and headed to the areas controlled by the Syrian government due to the dreadful situation in the camp.

According to local sources, over 10 families area leaving the camp each week.

The inhabitants of the camp suffer from extremely poor sanitation, lack of public services and deteriorating security situation due to sporadic clashes between the armed opposition groups active in the area.

Rukban camp is located in the immediate vicinity of Al Tanf base which hosts a number of military personnel of the US-led International Coalition in addition to the militants of the US-backed armed opposition factions.