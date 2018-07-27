ISLAMISTS UNITE IN IDLIB, REJECT RECONCILIATION WITH GOVERNMENT

A new armed faction was formed in Idlib province after a number of prominent Islamist groups joined their ranks.

The new faction, named Revolutionary Military Union, includeds Hayat Tahrir al Sham, Ahrar al Sham, Faylaq al Sham in addition to Revolutionary Forces group from the Free Syrian Army, opposition outlet Smart News reported.

In a first statement issued by the union, the militants reject reconciliation with the Syrian government and threated to kill any one who supports settlement with the authorities.

Yesterday, Faylaq al Sham was forced to issue a rebuttal statement after rumors about the group’s intention to withdraw from Idlib province against the background of fears of a government offensive.

Faylaq al Sham representative Sayf al Raad announced that the group categorically denies these rumors claiming that they are aimed at sowing discord among the opposition factions.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between the armed opposition groups, specifically Hayat Tahrir al Sham and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.