ISIS PUBLISHES PHOTOS OF 13 WOMEN CAPTURED IN SWEIDA

/ 5 hours ago July 27, 2018

Screenshot from 2018-07-27 14-49-16

Pictures of women captured by ISIS militants in the recent attacks in Sweida province have surfaced on the social media outlets linked with the terror group.

The picture show 13 women of various age in front of an ISIS banner. No additional information on their state or whereabouts was made available.

 

In turn, local sources reported that the abducted are from the village of Shbeki.

Previously, four women who disappeared during the attacks were discovered alive in a cave in the vicinity of the village. Another elderly woman was found dead and yet another shot in the head.

