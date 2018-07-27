50 TURKISH TRUCKS WITH CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS ARRIVE TO IDLIB

A cargo of construction materials, including concrete slabs, was delivered by 50 trucks to Idlib province from Turkey.

According to local sources, the trucks have crossed the border at Bab al Hawa and headed to the observation points created by the Turkish military in Tell Touqan in east Idlib and Tell al Eiss southwest of Aleppo city.

The sources pointed out that the trucks were not accompanied by militants of the armed factions active in the area.

It is expected that the Turkish military will erect concrete walls along the demarcation line with the Syrian Arab Army.

On Tuesday, another cargo of concrete slabs has been sent to Idlib province to reinforce the Turkish observation points.