SOURCE: KURDISH DELEGATION HEADS TO DAMASCUS

Delegation of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) headed to Damascus from the city of Qamishli this morning, Kurdish media reported.

According to a source who asked to remain anonymous, the plane with the Kurdish representatives, including co-chairman of the executive committee of the Movement for a Democratic Society (TEV-DEM) Ilham Ahmad, took off from Qamishi airport at 4 am on Thursday.

It is expected that the delegation will meet with Syrian officials to discuss the situation in Raqqa and Deir Ezzor. The source added that the Kurdish representatives will suggest to hand over additional areas to the Syrian government at the US request with the goal to relieve the pressure by Turkey.

Previously it was reported that Ilham Ahmad has declared the Council’s intention to open its office in Damascus, Lattakia, Homs and Hama provinces.

In turn, representative of TEV-DEM Kamal Akef has announced that the Kurdish authorities have sent letters to more that 15 international actors, including foreign ministries of European and Arab countries, to express readiness for negotiations with Damascus under international guarantees.

In other confirmation of a possible cooperation between the Kurdish administration and the Syrian government, TEV-DEM co-chairman Aldar Khalil announced that the Kurds are ready to participate in an offensive against the armed opposition groups in Idlib.