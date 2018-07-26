MANBIJ ACTIVISTS LAUNCH PROTESTS AGAINST SDF PRESENCE

Local activists and opposition supporters have gone on a strike in protest against the presence of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the city.

The strike leaders accused the SDF of violations against civilians, local sources reported.

A number of merchants closed their shops at the local markets in solidarity with the strike.

In the recent days, the city of Manbij has been hit with a wave of protests against the SDF. On Tuesday, a conflict between the SDF fighters and members of Beni Said tribe occurred in Manbij after the fighters detained and killed two members of the tribe.

A day before, a conflict between fighters of Manbij military council and locals of Sayda village has resulted in a number of injuries from both sides. According to eye witnesses, the conflict was provoked by the fighters who approached the civilians when they were burying their relative after transporting his body from the city of Aleppo.