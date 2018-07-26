MANBIJ ACTIVISTS LAUNCH PROTESTS AGAINST SDF PRESENCE

/ 2 hours ago July 26, 2018

00

Local activists and opposition supporters have gone on a strike in protest against the presence of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the city.

The strike leaders accused the SDF of violations against civilians, local sources reported.

A number of merchants closed their shops at the local markets in solidarity with the strike.

In the recent days, the city of Manbij has been hit with a wave of protests against the SDF. On Tuesday, a conflict between the SDF fighters and members of Beni Said tribe occurred in Manbij after the fighters detained and killed two members of the tribe.

A day before, a conflict between fighters of Manbij military council and locals of Sayda village has resulted in a number of injuries from both sides. According to eye witnesses, the conflict was provoked by the fighters who approached the civilians when they were burying their relative after transporting his body from the city of Aleppo.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.