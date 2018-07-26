FSA FACTIONS JOIN RECONCILIATION AGREEMENT IN QUNEITRA

/ 4 hours ago July 26, 2018

00

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction active in northeastern Quneitra province have signed a reconciliation agreement facilitated by Russia, local sources reported.

The agreement includes Jubbatha al-Khashab, Al Hourria, Trnaja and Ufaniya near the demilitarized zone on the border with Israel.

According to the agreement, an immediate ceasefire is introduced in the area. The FSA factions are also obliged to hand over heavy weaponry to the Russians. In turn, the Syrian government will not send troops to the area limiting its presence by police forces.

The agreement also allows those who reject its conditions to evacuate to Northern Syria. However, only 25 people requested for evacuation so far.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.