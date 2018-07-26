FSA FACTIONS JOIN RECONCILIATION AGREEMENT IN QUNEITRA

The Free Syrian Army (FSA) faction active in northeastern Quneitra province have signed a reconciliation agreement facilitated by Russia, local sources reported.

The agreement includes Jubbatha al-Khashab, Al Hourria, Trnaja and Ufaniya near the demilitarized zone on the border with Israel.

According to the agreement, an immediate ceasefire is introduced in the area. The FSA factions are also obliged to hand over heavy weaponry to the Russians. In turn, the Syrian government will not send troops to the area limiting its presence by police forces.

The agreement also allows those who reject its conditions to evacuate to Northern Syria. However, only 25 people requested for evacuation so far.