FAYLAQ AL SHAM DENIES RUMORS OF WITHDRAWAL FROM IDLIB

Faylaq al Sham was forced to issue a rebuttal statement after rumors about the group’s intention to withdraw from Idlib province against the background of fears of a government offensive.

Faylaq al Sham representative Sayf al Raad announced that the group categorically denies these rumors claiming that they are aimed at sowing discord among the opposition factions.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between the armed opposition groups, specifically Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.

Yesterday, HTS militants captured Abu Hassan al Masri, a field commander of the Islamic State terror group who is reportedly responsible for a number of explosions and assassinations in opposition areas.

On Monday, the HTS militants stormed a terror group’s hideout in Jisr al Shoughur, killing the commander of the cell Abu Said al Shishani. The cell’s head administrator Abu Aisha al Saheli was captured alive.

A day before that the HTS fighters have located and killed head of an Islamic State sleeper cell responsible for the assassination of 9 HTS members.