SDF HANDS OVER TWO AMERICAN CITIZENS TO THE US

Two American citizens, one of whom has been fighting in Syria in the ranks of the Islamic State terror group (ISIS), were handed over by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to the US military.

Ibrahim Izzy Musaibli from Michigan and Samantha al Hassani from Indiana along with her four minor children have been transported from Syria to the US by the military. Musaibli is facing accusations of supporting ISIS from 2015 up to the last month, while al Hassani allegedly made lied to the FBI.

Previously it was reported that Musaibli was captured by the SDF during an attempt to escape Euphrates valley.