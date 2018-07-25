SDF DETAINS HUNDREDS UNDER SUSPICION OF CONNECTION TO ISIS IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 3 hours ago July 25, 2018

00

US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have detained hundreds of the citizens of Deir Ezzor province under suspicion of supporting the Islamic State terror group.

Most of the detained belong to families of ISIS militants, local sources reported.

During the recent months, the SDF has been struggling to manage the rapidly deteriorating security situation in its areas of control in Northern Syria. The provinces of Hasaka, Raqqa and Deir Ezzor in addition to the city of Manbij in eastern Aleppo are currently witnessing a rise in civil unrest caused by arbitrary detentions and corruption within the local SDF units.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.