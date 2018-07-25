LOCAL MILITIAS AND SAA RESTORE CONTROL OVER VILLAGED ATTACKED BY ISIS IN SWEIDA

Local Druze militias, tribal forces and the Syrian Arab Army units have restored control over a number of villages that have been overrun by ISIS in Sweida province.

According to local sources, ISIS militants have been forces to retreat from Douma, al Rami and al Shabaki villages after a few hours. The clashes between the two sides are still ongoing.

This morning, the ISIS militants have launched a surprise offensive in Sweida. A number of terrorists wearing suicide vests managed to infiltrated the city of Sweida and attacked civilian population. Dozens of local citizens were killed and injured.