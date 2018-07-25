HTS PREPARES FOR GOVERNMENT OFFENSIVE IN LATTAKIA

Hayat Tahrir al Sham group (HTS) is strengthening its defenses in Northern Lattakia in preparation for a possible Syrian Arab Army offensive, the group’s media outlets reported.

According to an HTS field commander Salah al Din al Kurdi, the militants have took a number of precautions and established a joint operation room with other armed opposition groups active in the area.

Previously it was reported that the Syrian troops may launch an offensive against the militants in Northern Lattakia after they have successfully liberated Daraa province.