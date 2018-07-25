HTS PREPARES FOR GOVERNMENT OFFENSIVE IN LATTAKIA

/ 5 hours ago July 25, 2018

0011.jpeg

Hayat Tahrir al Sham group (HTS) is strengthening its defenses in Northern Lattakia in preparation for a possible Syrian Arab Army offensive, the group’s media outlets reported.

According to an HTS field commander Salah al Din al Kurdi, the militants have took a number of precautions and established a joint operation room with other armed opposition groups active in the area.

Previously it was reported that the Syrian troops may launch an offensive against the militants in Northern Lattakia after they have successfully liberated Daraa province.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.