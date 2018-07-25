FSA MILITANTS WOUNDED IN A SVBIED EXPLOSION IN IDLIB

Five Free Idlib Army militants have been wounded in a car explosion in Tamanaa village in Idlib province.

According to local sources, the car was parked in front of the local council’s building located next to the Free Idlib Army headquarters. The wounded militants have been evacuated to Maarat al Numan hospital.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between the militants. Assassinations and explosions have targeted fighters of the Free Syrian Army, Hayat Tahrir al Sham and ISIS, provoking the militants to lash out against rival groups.