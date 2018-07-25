FSA MILITANTS WOUNDED IN A SVBIED EXPLOSION IN IDLIB

/ 4 hours ago July 25, 2018

00

Five Free Idlib Army militants have been wounded in a car explosion in Tamanaa village in Idlib province.

According to local sources, the car was parked in front of the local council’s building located next to the Free Idlib Army headquarters. The wounded militants have been evacuated to Maarat al Numan hospital.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between the militants. Assassinations and explosions have targeted fighters of the Free Syrian Army, Hayat Tahrir al Sham and ISIS, provoking the militants to lash out against rival groups.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.