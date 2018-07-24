WHITE HELMETS MEMBERS ACCUSE THEIR LEADERSHIP OF NEGLIGENCE, CORRUPTION

The White Helmets organization has faced accusations of negligence and corruption from its own members who were not able no evacuate to Jordan from Quneitra province.

The rank members were abandoned by the White Helmets leadership, who accepted bribes from the locals to transport them to Jordan instead of the organization’s members, according to a White Helmets media worker Ayman Naser.

Naser has accused the leader of the White Helmets Raid al Saleh of corruption, urging the Arab states who coordinated the evacuation process to take in the organization’s members left in Quneitra.

This information was partly confirmed by Raid al Saleh, who said that the White Helmets members in Quneitra could not be evacuated to to the lack of official identification documents. However, he denied the allegation of bribery and corruption, saying that only the organization’s workers and their relatives are eligible for evacuation.