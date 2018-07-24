Turkey Reinforces Observation Points In Idlib

Turkish military has sent concrete slabs to reinforce the observation points previously established in Idlib province.

A number of trucks loaded with huge quantities of concrete slabs have crossed the Turkey-Syria border yesterday, heading in the direction of the Turkish observation points.

Local activists suggested that the slabs were likely to be used to reinforces the observation points with the intention to strengthen security of the Turkish personnel.

Previously communication towers have been erected at the observation points.

A week ago, a Turkish convoy has crossed the border via Khirbet al-Jawz border crossing in northwest Idlib and headed to an observation point previously created by the Turkish military near Ishtibraq village in the vicinity of Jisr al-Shughur. The convoy included a number of trucks loaded with supplies and vasious equipment.