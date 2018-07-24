LOCAL TRIBES RISE AGAINST SDF IN MANBIJ

A conflict between fighters of Manbij Military Council linked with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and members of Beni Said provoked a civil unrest in the city of Manbij.

Local sources reported that three of the SDF fighters have arrested Basel al Ramadan, a member of Beni Said tribe in Sayda village located west of the city. When a brother of the detained, Hafez al Ramadan, asked to explain the reason of the arrest, the fighters opened fire on the two men, who sustained heavy injuries and died.

The SDF fighters banned the locals and the members of Beni Said tribe from entering the place of the incident and burying the bodies of the two victims, establishing checkpoints east of the village. They also dispersed the crowds by firing live bullets, which resulted in an injury of a civilian.

Following the events, the elders of Beni Said tribe called for a general strike in the city of Manbij and demanded to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The incident marks a second time locals protest against the SDF in two days.

Yesterday, a conflict between fighters of Manbij military council and locals of Sayda village has resulted in a number of injuries from both sides.According to eye witnesses, the conflict was provoked by the fighters who approached the civilians when they were burying their relative after transporting his body from the city of Aleppo.

The verbal conflict has quickly escalated to a fight, in which the locals beat the military council members with the burial tools. One fighter sustained an injury to the head, while another was wounded in the leg. Three civilians were also injured and taken to the local hospital.