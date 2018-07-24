ISIS ARRESTS ITS FIELD COMMANDER IN DEIR EZZOR FOR SPEAKING AGAINST AL-BAGHDADI

A field commander of ISIS and members of his unit were arrested by the terror group’s security apparatus for speaking against the group’s leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi and adopting “wrong” ideology.

According to local sources, ISIS security detained Abu Anwar al Maqdisi, a prominent field commander of Jordanian origin, and seven of his subordinates in the town of al Shaafa located north of Albukamal.

The sources added that the detained are facing the detained will likely face the threat of capital punishment.