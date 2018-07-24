International Coalition Sends Reinforcements To Raqqa

/ 3 hours ago July 24, 2018

00

The US-led International Coalition has deployed additional troops to one of its bases in Raqqa province, local sources reported.

More than 300 trucks with weapons and equipment, in addition to armored vehicles have crossed the border with Iraq and headed to Kharab Asheq region in Raqqa province.

Kharab Asheq hosts a cement plant of the French company Lafarge which has been turned into a military base for the American, British, French and Italian special forces.

Lafarge has previously acknowledged that it cooperated with ISIS to allow the company’s facilities in Northern Syria to continue to operate.

