HTS PREACHER: NO CONCESSIONS IN IDLIB

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) grop will not compromise in Idlib province, Abu al Fatah al Farghali, a prominent Islamic preacher affiliated with the group announced.

According to al Farghali, the group intends to preserve the rule of Islamic law in the province, “continue jihad” and keep its weapons as means to achieve its goals.

He has also commented on the Turkish initiative for Idlib, saying that it is “nothing but rumors”.

Previously it was reported that the Turkish authorities have prepared a plan called “White Paper on Idlib” which was presented to the Russian side.

The plan reportedly seeks to restore public services in the province and to unify various armed factions, including HTS, under the so-called “national army”. The armed groups are also expected to hand in heavy weapons to the Turkish authorities.

According to diplomatic sources, Turkey has urged the armed opposition factions active in Idlib in addition to the so-called interim government of Syria and the National Coalition to attend a conference that is scheduled for the beginning of August.