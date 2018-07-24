HTS MILITANTS BUST ISIS SLEEPER CELL IN IDLIB

/ 9 hours ago July 24, 2018

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants have detained members of ISIS sleeper cell in Jisr al Shoughur city in Idlib province, the group claimed in a statement.

The HTS militants have stormed a terror group’s hideout, killing the commander of the cell Abu Said al Shishani. The cell’s head administrator Abu Aisha al Saheli was captured alive.

The incident comes as a continuation of the crackdown on ISIS by HTS. Yesterday the HTS fighters have located and killed a head of an Islamic State sleeper cell responsible for the assassination of 9 HTS members.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between HTS and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.

