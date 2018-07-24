HTS MILITANTS BUST ISIS SLEEPER CELL IN IDLIB

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants have detained members of ISIS sleeper cell in Jisr al Shoughur city in Idlib province, the group claimed in a statement.

The HTS militants have stormed a terror group’s hideout, killing the commander of the cell Abu Said al Shishani. The cell’s head administrator Abu Aisha al Saheli was captured alive.

The incident comes as a continuation of the crackdown on ISIS by HTS. Yesterday the HTS fighters have located and killed a head of an Islamic State sleeper cell responsible for the assassination of 9 HTS members.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between HTS and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.