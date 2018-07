Eight prisoners have managed to escape from the central prison of Afrin run by the so-called free police.

According to the statement, issued by the free police, among those who escaped were murderers, drug dealers, rapists and homosexuals.

In a similar incident, over a week ago 17 ISIS members broke free from Faylaq al Sham prison in Jenderes. The group’s representative later announced that eight of the escapees were captured.