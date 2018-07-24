CIVILIANS SUFFER FROM LACK OF FOOD AND MEDICAL CARE IN DEIR EZZOR

A large number of civilians in ISIS-held areas of Deir Ezzor province faces shortages of vital services.

According to the source, the boiled wheat is the staple food of local residents due to the absence of vegetable oil and other foodstuffs. Sugar, flour and rice sometimes become readily available, but cost too much. For example, prices of a flour bag range from 30,000 to 35,000 Syrian pounds, although it costs about 7,000 Syrian pounds in SDF-held areas.

The reports say a few civilians dead in last days. The cause of deaths was a shortage of medical care in the region. There is a lack of medical equipment, medical supplies and doctors. The death toll is mounting as a result of the US-led coalition air raids on residential areas. The wounded and sick cannot receive medical treatment.

The humanitarian situation has deteriorated because of that the area is besieged by the US-backed forces. Locals claim the coalition jets do nothing but bombing and dropping leaflets showing frightening pictures of beard men suffering from hunger and thirst.