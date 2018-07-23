THREE CIVILIANS INJURED IN CONFLICT WITH MANBIJ MILITARY COUNCIL

A conflict between fighters of Manbij military council and locals of Sayda village has resulted in a number of injuries from both sides.

According to eye witnesses, the conflict was provoked by the fighters who approached the civilians when they were burying their realtive after transporting his body from the city of Aleppo.

The verbal conflict has quickly escalated to a fight, in which the locals beat the military council members with the burial tools. One fighter sustained an injury to the head, while another was wounded in the leg. Three civilians were also injured and taken to the local hospital.