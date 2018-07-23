SENIOR KURDISH OFFICIAL: KURDS MAY JOIN THE BATTLE FOR IDLIB

The Syrian Kurds are ready to play a role in the liberation of Idlib, the co-chairman of the Executive Committee of the Movement for a Democratic Society (TEV-DEM) Eldar Khalil announced to Kurdish media.

According to Khalil, the Kurds are willing to fight terror groups and to put an end to the Turkish presence in the area.

This statement comes a few days after the representative of TEV-DEM Kamal Akef has confirmed that the Kurdish administration has reached out to international parties in preparation for negotiations with the Syrian government.

According to Akef, TEV-DEM leadership has sent letters to more that 15 international actors, including foreign ministries of European and Arab countries, to express readiness for negotiations with Damascus under international guarantees.

Previously it was reported that co-chairman of the executive committee of the Syrian Democratic Council Ilham Ahmad has declared the Council’s intention to open its office in Damascus, Lattakia, Homs and Hama provinces.

In turn, the leaders of the Syrian opposition have expressed concern over the possibility of the government offensive in Idlib province after the successful evacuation of Foua and Kefraya villages. In an interview to an opposition outlet, a senior Free Syrian Army commander Ahmad Al-Barri claimed that the deal provides the Syrian government an opportunity to launch an offensive against the Idlib province, a longtime stronghold of the opposition.