SDF COMMANDER ASSASSINATED IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 7 hours ago July 23, 2018

A Syrian Democratic Forces field commander and member of Deir Ezzor military council has been killed by unknown attackers in western Deir Ezzor province.

According to local sources, the commander and another SDF fighter who was accompanying him, were shot in al Atal village.

The incident marks the second time an SDF commander is attacked in the region this month. In the beginning of July a senior SDF commander Khallaf Turki Al-Khabil was killed in the same area. The SDF did not provide any comment on the situation.

