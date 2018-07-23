ISRAEL MOLDS FSA FACTIONS INTO BORDER GUARD FORCE IN GOLAN HEIGHTS

Israeli authorities have proposed the armed opposition factions active in the Golan Heights to form a border guard force, local sources reported.

The Israeli proposal was accepted by some Free Syrian Army factions, including Fursan al Golan Brigades, Sayf al Sham and Al Ezz ben Abdusalam, who have been receiving direct support from the Israeli military.

In turn, Jabhat Thuwar Souria, Ahrar al Sham and Hayat Tahrir al Sham rejected the proposal.

It is expected that the force will be named Jaysh al Junub, or South Army, and will operate in the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights. The total number of its militants is estimated at 2 000.