ISRAEL MOLDS FSA FACTIONS INTO BORDER GUARD FORCE IN GOLAN HEIGHTS

/ 8 hours ago July 23, 2018

00

Israeli authorities have proposed the armed opposition factions active in the Golan Heights to form a border guard force, local sources reported.

The Israeli proposal was accepted by some Free Syrian Army factions, including Fursan al Golan Brigades, Sayf al Sham and Al Ezz ben Abdusalam, who have been receiving direct support from the Israeli military.
In turn, Jabhat Thuwar Souria, Ahrar al Sham and Hayat Tahrir al Sham rejected the proposal.

It is expected that the force will be named Jaysh al Junub, or South Army, and will operate in the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights. The total number of its militants is estimated at 2 000.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.