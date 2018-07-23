HTS FIGHTERS KILL HEAD OF ISIS SLEEPER CELL IN IDLIB

Hayar Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) fighters have located and killed a head of an Islamic State sleeper cell responsible for the assassination of 9 HTS members.

Ismail Abdulqader also known as Abu Hassan Al-Nayrabi together with his aide Ibrahim Al-Dani were killed by HTS fighters after a failed attempt of assassination of an HTS field commander near Qah village in Northern Idlib.

The HTS has declared Abdulqader responsible for the attack on a group’s position in Aleppo that resulted in death of 9 of its members.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between HTS and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.

