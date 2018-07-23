FOUR MILITANTS KILLED IN IED EXPLOSION IN IDLIB

July 23, 2018

00

Four militants of Jabhat Tahrir Souria were killed in and IED explosion which targeted their car on the road between Mastouma and Ariha towns in Idlib province.

According to local sources, leader of the group’s security apparatus in Ariha was among the victims of the explosion.

The reports indicate that the militants belonged to a demining team and were tasked with clearing the area from unexploded mines and munitions.

In the recent months, Idlib province was hit with a rise in the infighting between the militants, including Jabhat Tahrir Souria, Hayat Tahrir al Sham and ISIS. Yesterday, Hayat Tahrir al Sham militants have located and killed a head of an Islamic State sleeper cell responsible for the assassination of 9 HTS members.

