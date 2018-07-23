FORMER FSA MILITANTS JOIN THE SYRIAN ARMY IN THE FIGHT AGAINST ISIS

Former militants of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions who have benefited from the reconciliation process are currently fighting side by side with the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) against the Islamic State in Yarmouk valley in Daraa province.

According to local sources, members of Jaysh al Thawra, Shabab al Sunnah and Military Council of Quneitra are participating in the SAA offensive against ISIS Wilayat Hawran (previously known as Jaysh Khaled ben al Walid).

Although the exact number of the fighters is unknown, it is reported that they have been spotted throughout the area.

Previously the SAA has managed to establish full control over the opposition areas in Daraa by successful offensive actions as well as the reconciliation agreements with the militants.