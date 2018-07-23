EXCLUSIVE: AL QAEDA LEGALLY TO COME TO EUROPE

SMM Syria provides an investigation revealing close ties between Syria Civil Defense ‘White Helmets’ organization and al Qaeda terrorists amid ‘rescue team’ members evacuation.

Israel has evacuated hundreds of ‘rescue’ workers and their families from Southern Syria, helping them to reach Jordan. Britain, Germany and Canada made a legally binding undertaking to resettle them within a specified period of time. SMM Syria publishes this investigation to warn citizens of those countries.

At first mention should be made of Raed al Saleh, the head of the White Helmets. According to the source, he keeps in contact with Hay’at Tahrir al Sham (HTS) terrorists.

Secondly it is necessary to recall footage showing US-backed Nour al Din al Zenki militants brutally behead a 11 yo Palestinian boy blaming him for spying for the Syrian army.

One of his executioners was Basheer – he was a member of the militant group and a participant of the White Helmets.

White Helmets members reportedly support HTS (formerly al Nusra front) with logistics. Pictures show them among Nusra and Ahrar al Sham militants:

Ahmad al Hamadi was a member of the White Helmets. He trained children that they join Nusra front and fight against the government forces.

RFS Media Office published a fabricated video of White Helmets’ ‘Mannequin Challenge’ on Nov 18th, 2016. The original up-loader deleted the video from YouTube on Nov 21, 2016. The rescued man is Mohammad al Rasl. He was a fighter of the Free Syrian army.

A short list of militants that participated in the White Helmets is presented below:

Mohammad Jnued was a member of al Qaeda-linked al Nusra front;

Moawi Hasan al Akh was a member of Liwa’ Dawud (the group joined ISIS in 2014);

Barish Abu Moslem was a member of Jund al Aqsa terrorist group;

Mohammad Abu Ahmad is a member of various militant and terrorist groups in Syria;

Ahmad Qubbah is a member of Ahrar al Sham group;

Mustafa Ali is a member of Ahrar al Sham;



Ibrahim Abu Mohammad is a member of ISIS terrorist group;



Ahmad Abu Abdu is a member of various militant and terrorist groups;



Abdalhalim Shuhab was a member of various militant and terrorist groups (according to his Facebook page, he allegedly belonged to al Nusra front);



Ahmad Khaled al Salum is a member of various militant and terrorist groups;



Saf’uat Muammar is a member of various militant and terrorist groups;



Samer Apge is a member of various militant and terrorist groups.



And the list is long. SMM Syria presented a little tiny part of White Helmets ‘rescue workers’. We just asking for British, Germans and Canadians to be carefully and be ready to al Qaeda terrorists arrival.

