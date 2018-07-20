US TROOPS TO PREPARE FOR JOINT PATROLS WITH TURKISH MILITARY IN MANBIJ

The US troops deployed near Manbij city in north-eastern Aleppo will begin training to conduct joint combined patrols with the Turkish military along the demarcation line between the Free Syrian Army factions backed by Turkey and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

This announcement was made by the commander of US Central Command General Joseph Votel during a video conference with Pentagon reporters.

Previously the area was patrolled by the American and Turkish troops independently.

The demarcation line between the FSA and the SDF was introduces in an attempt to prevent escalation of conflict over the city of Manbij. Turkish authorities have repeatedly claimed their intention to enter the city. In turn, the SDF-controlled Manbij military council rejected the possibility of handing over the city.