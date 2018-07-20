SYRIA TAKES CONTROL OF STRATEGIC FACILITIES ON THE EUPHRATES RIVER

The hydroelectric power plant and the dam in Tabqa in the province of Raqqa went back under the control of official Government in Damascus, Syrian media report.

The dam had been under control of the international Coalition-backed Arab-Kurdish Syrian democratic forces militia since May of 2017. Hamed Faraj the head of the legislative Council of Tabqa said that the Syrian specialists and engineers who had previously worked at the facility would arrive to the hydroelectric power plant . They will fix the equipment and make best to start it.

The dam’s infrastructure was tangibly damaged in the battles of pro-Western forces with the Islamic state. The Coalition (Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve) aviation directly struck the hydroelectric power station and the dam. It partially destroyed the engine room and the operating room. The United States officially denied strikes on the dam.

The earlier reports said that Kurds also granted permission to Syrian authorities to return to Tishrin dam and HPP, located upstream of the Euphrates River from Tabqa.