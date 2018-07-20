SENIOR FSA COMMANDER: NEGOTIATIONS ON REOPENING OF DAMASCUS-ALEPPO HIGHWAY ARE UNDERWAY

/ 6 hours ago July 20, 2018

00.jpg

A negotiations to re-oped the Damascus-Aleppo highway are currently underway, a senior Free Syrian Army Commander Ahmad Barri announced.

According to Barri, Turkey and Russia are working on an agreement that would task the Turkish military with maintaining security of the highway from Azaz in Aleppo up to the town of Morek in Hama province, while the Russian military police units will be stationed along the highway from Morek to Damascus.

No further details of the negotiations are currently available.

