KURDISH OFFICIAL CONFIRMS PLANS TO NEGOTIATE WITH DAMASCUS

The Kurdish administration has reached out to international parties in preparation for negotiations with the Syrian government, representative of the Movement for a Democratic Society (TEV-DEM) Kamal Akef has announced.

According to Akef, TEV-DEM leadership has sent letters to more that 15 international actors, including foreign ministries of European and Arab countries, to express readiness for negotiations with Damascus under international guarantees.

Previously it was reported that co-chairman of the executive committee of the Syrian Democratic Council Ilham Ahmad has declared the Council’s intention to open its office in Damascus, Lattakia, Homs and Hama provinces.