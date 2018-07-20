FSA FACTIONS CLASH OVER STOLEN PROPERTY IN AFRIN

July 20, 2018

Clashes between two Free Syrian Army factions have erupted in Jenderes area in Northern Aleppo.

According to local sources, the infighting involved the militants of Ahrar Al-Sharqiya and Al-Farouq battalion. The conflict was triggered by an argument during the distribution of property stolen by the militants from the citizens of Kuran village.

Moreover, Ahrar Al-Sharqiya leadership forced the citizens of Jenderes to demonstrate against the rival Al-Farouq Battalion threatening them with weapons and using the locals as a human shield.

The sources added that several militants have been killed and wounded in the clashes.

