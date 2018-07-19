TURKISH CONVOY ENTERS IDLIB PROVINCE

A Turkish convoy has crossed the border via Khirbet al-Jawz border crossing in northwest Idlib and headed to an observation point previously created by the Turkish military near Ishtibraq village in the vicinity of Jisr al-Shughur.

The convoy included a number of trucks loaded with supplies and vasious equipment.

The Turkish observation point in Ishtibraq is one of the twelve points created in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama provinces in accordance with the Astana talks outcome in order to ensure the implementation of the de-escalation zone agreement.