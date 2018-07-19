TURKISH CONVOY ENTERS IDLIB PROVINCE

/ 4 hours ago July 19, 2018

00.jpg

A Turkish convoy has crossed the border via Khirbet al-Jawz border crossing in northwest Idlib and headed to an observation point previously created by the Turkish military near Ishtibraq village in the vicinity of Jisr al-Shughur.

The convoy included a number of trucks loaded with supplies and vasious equipment.

The Turkish observation point in Ishtibraq is one of the twelve points created in Aleppo, Idlib and Hama provinces in accordance with the Astana talks outcome in order to ensure the implementation of the de-escalation zone agreement.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.