SUCCESSFUL EVACUTION OF FOUA AND KEFRAYA IS “THE WORST” ACCORDING TO SENIOR FSA COMMANDER

/ 5 hours ago July 19, 2018

00

The deal that enabled thousand of people from Foua and Kefraya villages in Idlib province to safely evacuate towards government-controlled areas of Aleppo province was called “the worst possible deal” by a senior Free Syrian Army Commander Ahmad Al-Barri.

In an interview to an opposition outlet, Al-Barri claimed that the deal provides the Syrian government an opportunity to launch an offensive against the Iblib province, a longtime stronghold of the opposition.

The Foua and Kafraya deal included evacuation of all the citizens of the two villages in exchange to release of 1500 prisoners held by the Syrian government in addition to the release of 36 Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) militants captured by Hezbollah.

HTS media representative Imad ad-Din Mujahid has previusly claimed that this move will “eliminate the threat coming from Foua and Kefraya” in case of the Syrian Army and its allies launch an attack in Idlib.

The villages of Foua and Kefraya have been enduring the siege by the militants for more than three years. The opposition groups were unable to overrun their defenders who receive regular support from the Syrian Arab Army and its allies via air drops.

