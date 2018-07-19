MASS PROTESTS HIT RAQQA AMID ABSENCE OF PUBLIC SERVICES, ARBITRARY DETENTIONS

The citizens of western Raqqa have took to the streets protesting against the bad state or complete lack of public services and systematic power outages.

According to local sources, the citizens of Kdeyran Gharbi village have organized a demonstration near the Al-Rashid dam, accusing the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of stealing the region’s resources.

The demonstration was dispersed by SDF fighters, who opened fire and verbally abused the protesters.

The Al-Rashid dam located near Al-Tabqa city is considered one of the most important dams on the Euphrates river. It provides up to 80W.

Meanwhile the Syrian Women’s Movement has issued a statement condemning the detention of 25 women in the city of Raqqa. The women were arrested by SDF for participating in a protest in front of a prison and demanding to release their husbands.

The movement has accused the SDF of depriving citizens of their legal right for peaceful protest and demanded to treat the issue of detainees as a priority.