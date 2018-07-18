TWO SDF FIGHTERS KILLED IN ISIS ATTACK IN DEIR EZZOR

/ 43 mins ago July 18, 2018

00

A surprise attack launched by ISIS terrorists on the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) positions in Eastern Deir Ezzor has resulted in death of two Kurdish fighters.

According to local sources, ISIS terrorists has raided the SDF outpost near Al-Zor village in the eastern region of the province, killing two fighters and safely retreating to the desert.

SDF reinforcements arrived to the area, shutting access to the village for civilians. It was reported that the SDF units stormed and searched a number of houses in the village.

