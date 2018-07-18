TURKISH OFFICIAL SUPERVISES GRADUATION OF SO-CALLED FREE POLICE IN AL-BAB

A ceremony of graduation of another batch of the so-called “free police” took place this Tuesday in the city of Al-Bab in eastern Aleppo.

Over 450 militants have finished a month long training course under the supervision of the Turkish military and were declared ready to join the ranks of the security body established with support of the Turkish authorities. The “free police” is tasked with maintaining security in the areas captured during the Euphrate’s Shield and Olive Branch operation carried out by Turkey and the Free Syrian Army factions.

The graduation, which took place at the headquarters of the “free police” in Al-Bab, was attended by the mayor of Turkish Gaziantep city Shanul Asmar in addition to a number of other Turkish officials and local opposition figures.

During the ceremony Shanul Asmar has made a speech, praising the role of the free police in providing security and supporting the “Syrian-Turkish cooperation”.

According to opposition sources, the majority of the graduates will join the general, traffic and investigation units of the free police, while 150 of them will be selected for service in the “special forces”.