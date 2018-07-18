Report: International Coalition Deliberately Lies About Civilian Casualties In Raqqa

The US-led International Coalition has been systematically and deliberately providing artificially lowered figures on civilian casualties in Raqqa, a recent report by Amnesty International reveals.

Contrary to the Coalition’s claims of being “transparent” and relying on “meticulous processes” to avoid civilian casualties, the report indicates that the Coalition killed hundreds and injured thousands during the offensive on Raqqa and denied this later.

According to the results of field investigations conducted by Amnesty International, in just four cases 70 civilians, including 39 members of a single family, perished in Coalition air strikes. No field investigations has been conducted by the Coalition so far.

“Visiting strike sites and interviewing survivors and witnesses are crucial elements of any investigation. Without them, the Coalition’s investigations are simply not credible by any stretch of the imagination,” said Benjamin Walsby, Middle East Researcher at Amnesty International.

Even more worrisome is that the coalition has systematically lowered the civilian casualties figures, dismissed civilian casualties allegations as “non-credible” and failed to respond to requests from human rights organizations regarding this issue.

“The blustery denials we’ve repeatedly seen and heard from senior Coalition officials are contradicted by the lived reality of the hundreds of civilians we’ve interviewed for our investigations in Raqqa and Mosul. They’re even contradicted by their own partners on the ground,” said Donatella Rovera, Amnesty International Senior Crisis Response Adviser.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the only Coalition partner on the ground in Raqqa, has indeed taken a rather different position towards the impact the offensive had on civilians. According to the report, the SDF has informed Amnesty International of “mistakes” and “unsuccessful strikes” that resulted in substantial human casualties.