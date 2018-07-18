LEADER OF OPPOSITION DELEGATION MET WITH PROTESTS IN AL-BAB

/ 1 hour ago July 18, 2018

The visit of Syrian opposition delegation to the city of Al-Bab was marked by protests of the local citizens who demanded the delegation to leave the city.

The delegation included both Head of the Syrian opposition delegation to Geneva talks Naser Al-Hariri and Head of the Syrian National Coalition Abdurahman Mustafa.

According to local sources, the security guards of the opposition politicians fired live bullets to disperse the protesters.

Local opposition figures divided in their opinion on the incident. A number of prominent opposition activists have condemned the protesters claiming that they do not represent the opposition authorities. In turn, the representative of a Free Syrian Army faction Al-Mutasem Brigade Mustafa Sijari has declared that the citizens have “a legal right” to protest.

