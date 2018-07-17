US SOFTEN ATTEMPTS WITH TURKEY DRIVE KURDS TOWARDS ASSAD

The political arm of a powerful military alliance of Syrian Kurds and Arabs said Monday it was working on a negotiating team for any talks with the Syrian Government. The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) is linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).On Monday, the SDC gathered in the northern town of Tabqa for a two-day meeting that included Kurdish officials and members of Syria’s tolerated domestic opposition.

“One of the meeting’s aims is to create a platform to negotiate with the Syrian regime,” leading SDC member Hekmat Habib said.

“This platform will represent all areas in the autonomous administration and all areas held by the SDF,” he added, without providing further details.