US SOFTEN ATTEMPTS WITH TURKEY DRIVE KURDS TOWARDS ASSAD

/ 5 hours ago July 17, 2018

 

gtgtr(1)

The political arm of a powerful military alliance of Syrian Kurds and Arabs said Monday it was working on a negotiating team for any talks with the Syrian Government. The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) is linked to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).On Monday, the SDC gathered in the northern town of Tabqa for a two-day meeting that included Kurdish officials and members of Syria’s tolerated domestic opposition.

“One of the meeting’s aims is to create a platform to negotiate with the Syrian regime,” leading SDC member Hekmat Habib said.

“This platform will represent all areas in the autonomous administration and all areas held by the SDF,” he added, without providing further details.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.