SOURCE: HTS AGREES TO ENABLE EVACUATION OF FOUA AND KEFRAYA

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants have reportedly reached a deal with the Syrian government and national defense militias enabling the evacuation of the predominantly Shia villages of Foua and Kefraya in Idlib province.

According to a source who asked to remain anonymous, the deal will include evacuation of all the citizens of the two villages in exchange to release of 1500 prisoners held by the Syrian government. It is also supposed that 36 HTS militants captured by Hezbollah will be released as well.

Previously it was reported that the opposition factions have begun preparation for an offensive on Foua and Kefraya to put pressure on the Iranians and force them to withdraw their militias from the area.

The villages of Foua and Kefraya have been enduring the siege by the militants for more than three years. The opposition groups were unable to overrun their defenders who receive regular support from the Syrian Arab Army and its allies via air drops.